Butler notched 32 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 victory over the Hornets.

In a battle of two short-handed squads, Butler carved up the Hornets, posting his first 30-point performance of the season. Butler is returning to his trademark foul-drawing ways, compiling 23 free-throw attempts across his last two games.