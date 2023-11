Butler is probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right knee tendinitis, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler continues to deal with tendinitis in his right knee but hasn't missed a game due to the issue, with his only absence coming during the second half of back-to-back set for rest purposes. The All-Star forward posted 28 points (9-15 FG), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's one-point victory over the Lakers.