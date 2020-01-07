Heat's Jimmy Butler: Probable for Wednesday
Butler (back) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Butler didn't suffer any setbacks during Tuesday's practice, and he appears in line to return to the hardwood following a brief one-game absence with a back injury. The Heat should confirm his availability closer to Wednesday's tip.
