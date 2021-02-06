Butler is listed as probable for Monday's matchup with the Knicks due to a left foot contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler presumably bruised his foot in Saturday's victory over the Wizards. However, his probable designation makes it seem like nothing too serious. Still, confirmation on his status will presumably come closer to tip-off. The veteran wing has averaged 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals across 33.4 minutes in his previous four games after returning from a lengthy absence.