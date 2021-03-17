Butler tallied 28 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers.

The return of co-star Bam Adebayo (knee) from a four-game absence did little to slow down the red-hot Butler, who has scored no fewer than 27 points in any of his last seven games. As usual, the scoring production is coming with little three-point production, but he's shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 84.1 percent from the line (on 9.9 attempts per game) during that seven-game stretch while chipping in averages of 8.4 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 0.6 blocks. Fantasy managers that waited out Butler's 10-game absence in January due to COVID-19 protocols are reaping the benefits at the moment.