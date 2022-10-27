Butler logged 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Despite being productive while delivering a solid all-around performance, Butler posted his lowest scoring output of the campaign while also failing to make a three-pointer for the third time in five contests. The fact that Butler's worst game of the season to date was still a game in which he surpassed the 15-point mark while also posting solid numbers in other categories should tell you how much of a fantasy stud he is. There's nothing to worry about his start to the season even if he has failed to surpass the 20-point mark in two of his last four games.