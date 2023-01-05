Butler finished with 27 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-109 loss to the Lakers.

Butler missed a tough potential game-tying three-pointer as time expired, but the loss to the shorthanded Lakers could hardly be put on his shoulders. The star forward finished second on Miami in scoring in the contest and made half of his field-goal attempts, going 2-for-5 from three-point range. Butler also had another big game defensively with three steals. He's been very productive in that category of late, averaging 2.9 thefts across his past 10 contests.