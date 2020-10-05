Butler had 40 points (14-20 FG, 12-14 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's Game 3 win over the Lakers.
In a game the Heat controlled from start to finish, Butler was far and away the best player on the floor. Butler hit a game-high 14 field goals, many of which came on drives to the rim as the Lakers refused to send a double-team. Butler out-dueled LeBron James down the stretch, scoring 10 points and helping force a number of difficult looks on the defensive end. Butler's 13 assists matched his total from Game 2, and he now has 31 total assists for the series.
