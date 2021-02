Butler had 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in Wednesday night's overtime loss to Golden State.

Two nights after going for 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Clippers, Butler followed up with his third triple-double in the last four games. He did commit five turnovers, however, and Butler failed to generate a single free throw for the first time since Christmas Day.