Butler posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Making his return after a two-game injury absence, Butler picked up where he left off with another strong all-around performance. He didn't add a ton on the defensive end, but Butler chipped in eight boards and handed out double-digit assists for the third time since the All-Star break.