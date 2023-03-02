Butler is questionable for Friday's game versus the Knicks due to right knee soreness.
Butler continues to deal with a nagging knee injury, and it wouldn't be surprising for Miami to hold their star forward out of either leg of the team's back-to-back against the Knicks and Atlanta. If he doesn't suit up Friday, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Max Strus are candidates to see extended minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Efficient in loss to 76ers•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Solid effort in defeat•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Limited production against Brooklyn•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Supplies well-rounded stat line•