Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable but expected to play in Monday's Game 4 versus New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing Game 2 due to an ankle injury he suffered in Game 1, Butler returned to action in Game 3 and posted 28 points (9-21 FG) across 36 minutes. He'll likely suit up again Monday, but Miami will likely wait until a few hours before the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off to officially decide the All-Star's availability.