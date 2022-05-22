Butler (knee) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics on Monday.
Butler was sidelined for the second half of Game 3 due to inflammation in his right knee. The issue isn't expected to be serious, and there's a strong possibility the All-Star forward is available for Game 4, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. However, his availability will likely come down to a game-time decision Monday.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Likely available for Game 4•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Won't return to Game 3•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Superstar performance in Game 1•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Leads Heat into conference finals•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Does it all in critical Game 5 win•