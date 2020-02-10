Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Monday

Butler (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Butler has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury, though it sounds like he could return for Monday's game in Golden State if everything checks out OK during warmups. In his last five appearances prior to getting injured, Butler posted averages of 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.0 minutes.