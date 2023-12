Butler (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Butler has missed the past four games for Miami, though he was able to practice Wednesday which bodes well for his status for the weekend. The bad news is that Miami still has a lengthy injury report, as Kyle Lowry (soreness), Jaime Jaquez (illness) and Josh Richardson (back) are questionable, and Caleb Martin (ankle) is doubtful. There will likely be another update regarding Butler after Saturday's morning shootaround.