Butler is isted as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Celtics for personal reasons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler missed Friday's practice due to personal reasons but is hopeful to play against Boston. Some combination of Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez, Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin would presumably absorb the star wing's minutes if he is ultimately unable to go.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Triple-double against Spurs•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Leads Heat with 23 in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Team-high 21 against Clippers•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nears double-double as top scorer•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Team-high 31 points against Kings•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Drops game-high 26 in Monday's loss•