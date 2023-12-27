Butler (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Butler missed a third consecutive game Monday against the 76ers after being listed as questionable for that matchup, but he partially participated in Wednesday's practice session, which bodes well for his status Thursday. The Heat will presumably wait to see how Butler feels in the hours leading up to Thursday's tipoff, but he should at least be in the mix to return to game action against Golden State.