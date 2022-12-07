Butler is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers due to conditioning purposes, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler returned from a seven-game absence due to a knee injury at the beginning of December and played in back-to-back contests before resting the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday. The star forward is now in jeopardy of missing a second straight game for injury maintenance, but he's just one of eight Heat players who are expected to be game-time decisions for Thursday's matchup.