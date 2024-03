Butler (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler has missed back-to-back games due to a foot issue and is listed as questionable again. If the star forward is sidelined, Jaime Jaquez, Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin would be candidates for increased roles, especially with Duncan Robinson joining Tyler Herro (foot) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) on the sidelines.