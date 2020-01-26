Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable Monday
Butler (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old entered Friday's game against the Clippers nursing a sore knee but ended up sustaining the right ankle sprain and was unable to return. The Heat are dealing with a multitude of injuries as Goran Dragic (calf) and Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) are also questionable while Bam Adebayo (ankle) is probable.
