Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable Monday

Butler (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old entered Friday's game against the Clippers nursing a sore knee but ended up sustaining the right ankle sprain and was unable to return. The Heat are dealing with a multitude of injuries as Goran Dragic (calf) and Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) are also questionable while Bam Adebayo (ankle) is probable.