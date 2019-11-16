Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable Saturday

Butler is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against New Orleans due to an illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

An illness appears to be spreading amongst the Heat as both Butler and Goran Dragic are listed as questionable against the Pelicans. While an official update prior to tipoff should clarify things, if Butler's unable to go, look for Dunan Robinson to see an expanded role.

