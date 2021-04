Butler is questionable due to a right ankle sprain for Sunday's contest against the Nets.

Butler hasn't missed a game since March 25. He's been excellent since, as he's averaged 21.7 points, 7.1 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 34.7 minutes. If Butler sits out Sunday, more minutes would be available for Tyler Herro, KZ Okpala and Trevor Ariza.