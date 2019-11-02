Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable Sunday
Butler is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a bruised foot, Alanis Thames of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler presumably sustained the injury in Thursday's victory over the Hawks. He struggled shooting in the contest by going 2-of-10 from the field and 0-of-2 from deep. However, he chipped in everywhere else with nine rebounds, 11 assists, six steals and three blocks across 35 minutes. If he is unable to suit up Sunday then rookie Tyler Herro would presumably replace him in the starting lineup.
