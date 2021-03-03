Butler (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game at New Orleans.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined the past two games by right knee inflammation, but he traveled with the team and could play Thursday. It's the final game before the All-Star break, so the team is likely to be cautious if there's any remaining concern for the injury. If unavailable against the Pelicans, Butler's next chance to take the court will come March 11 versus Orlando.