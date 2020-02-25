Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable Wednesday

Butler (personal) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Minnesota, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler has missed the last two games while tending to a personal matter, but there's optimism that the forward will be able to return for Wednesday's matchup. Combined with a previous shoulder injury, the Marquette product has been absent for four of the past seven contests. Derrick Jones will presumably start once again if Butler can't return Wednesday.

