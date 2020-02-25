Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable Wednesday
Butler (personal) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Minnesota, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler has missed the last two games while tending to a personal matter, but there's optimism that the forward will be able to return for Wednesday's matchup. Combined with a previous shoulder injury, the Marquette product has been absent for four of the past seven contests. Derrick Jones will presumably start once again if Butler can't return Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...