Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable with knee soreness

Butler is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers with right knee soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler missed a game earlier in the week due to right hip soreness, but this time it's his knee that has his status for Friday's game in jeopardy. The Heat will likely wait and see how Butler feels during warm-ups before determining his availability closer to tip-off.

