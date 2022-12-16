Butler closed Thursday's 111-108 win over Houston with 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three steals over 36 minutes.

Butler notched his fourth double-double of the season and nearly came away with his first triple-double, but his production in the defensive categories may have been the even more impressive aspect of his stat line. The three blocks in particular were a pleasant surprise, given that Butler had totaled four blocks in his first 18 appearances of the season combined. The four steals also tied his third-best total of the season.