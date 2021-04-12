Butler posted 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks in Sunday's win over Portland.

Butler continues to look like one of the most well-rounded contributors in fantasy basketball since the break, averaging 22.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.3 steals over his last 16 games. Butler is hitting 6.2 free throws per game at an 83.9 percent clip during that span. Fantasy-wise, the only real hole in Butler's profile is that he's offering only 0.4 made three-pointers per game this season -- his lowest figure since 2011-12.