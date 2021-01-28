Butler has cleared the COVID-19 protocols and is going through conditioning work this week, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 31-year-old hasn't played a game since Jan. 9 due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, but his return to the court appears to be on the horizon. Butler is inactive Wednesday against the Nuggets, but it's solid progress that he's able to join his teammates on the bench. He figures to have a limited workload upon his return due to what is nearing a three-week absence.