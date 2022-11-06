Butler (hip) was removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

After missing consecutive games due to left hip tightness, Butler was back at practice Sunday as a full participant and looks ready to go as the Heat kick off a three-game week with a home date against Portland. Given the brevity of his absence, Butler isn't expected to face any major restrictions in his return. Max Strus will presumably head to the bench to clear room in the starting five for Butler.