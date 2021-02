Butler (foot) is available Sunday against the Knicks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 31-year-old was considered probable with a left foot contusion, so it's not much of a surprise he'll be suiting up Sunday in New York. Butler is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals over 33.5 minutes in four games since missing three weeks in January due to the COVID-19 protocols.