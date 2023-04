Butler (personal) is good to go for Friday's game versus the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler didn't partake in Thursday's practice but was expected to claim his usual role in the Heat's starting five Friday. He will indeed play as the Heat look to claim the final spot in the East in a home clash with the Bulls. Butler and the Heat would take on the Bucks in the first round should they win.