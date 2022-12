The Heat list Butler as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with right knee soreness.

Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set for the Heat, who could be deciding between holding Butler out in Memphis or in Tuesday's home game against the Pistons. Even if Butler plays Monday, he'll be a strong candidate to rest Tuesday after he recently made his return to the lineup from a seven-game absence due to the right knee injury.