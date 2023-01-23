Butler ended with 18 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five steals, four rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over the Pelicans.

The five steals are the most notably takeaway from Butler's stat line in a game in which he settled for just a 15.4 percent usage rate while point guard Kyle Lowry (17 points in 30 minutes) took on more responsibility. With five games under 20 points in his last six contests, Butler's offensive production has tapered off of late, but he's still converting at a 55.7 percent clip from the field and a 90 percent rate from the free-throw line during that stretch.