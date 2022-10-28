Butler finished Thursday's 123-110 loss to the Warriors with 27 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and six steals over 37 minutes.

Butler has been a bit inconsistent when it comes to his offensive figures, but the fact that his lowest scoring mark has been a 17-point output suggests fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much when he has a "bad" game, and Thursday's contest was the best example of that since he had no problems bouncing back. His real value lies in his ability to put up strong numbers in other categories, and the season-high six steals are proof that he remains one of the league's best two-way players. Through six games, Butler is averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game.