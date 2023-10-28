Butler will not play in Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves for rest purposes, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, and will err on the side of caution with Butler as he ramps things up for the season. The veteran wing is averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks across 34.0 minutes in two games this year. In his absence, Tyler Herro figures to see a more predominant role on offense, while Duncan Robinson and rookie Jaime Jaquez could see bigger workloads.