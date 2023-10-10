Butler is inactive for Tuesday's preseason contest versus Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Butler will sit for Miami's preseason opener, with his next opportunity to suit up coming Friday versus San Antonio. Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith are likely candidates to fill Butler's void.
