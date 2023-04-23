Butler (back) will return to Saturday's game against the Bucks after exiting the contest during the third quarter, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler suffered two hard fouls in the third quarter, and while the Heat ended the third quarter leading by a double-digit margin, he will return to action. His return should provide a big boost for the Heat on both ends of the court.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Heads to locker room Saturday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Team-high 25 points•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Posts 35-point double-double in win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Ready to roll as expected•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Misses practice, set to play Friday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nears double-double in defeat•