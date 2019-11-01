Heat's Jimmy Butler: Rough shooting night
Butler scored five points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds, 11 assists, six steals and three blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 106-97 win over the Hawks.
A tough shooting night didn't stop Butler from filling the other columns of Thursday's box score. The only starter to fail to reach double digits, he led the Heat in every other statistical category. Even on nights where his shot isn't falling, Butler's style of play allows him to contribute in other ways, his performance in Miami's latest win proof of that.
