Butler (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler will be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to a strained left calf. However, he'll have a few days to recover before Miami's Christmas Day matchup against Philadelphia on Monday. Jaime Jaquez, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are candidates to see an uptick in playing time Friday.