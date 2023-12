Butler (calf) will not play Wednesday against Orlando, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Butler suffered a left calf strain during Monday's loss to Minnesota, and the injury will force him to miss Wednesday's game. Friday against Atlanta represents Butler's next opportunity to take the court as he looks to build chemistry with the recently returned Tyler Herro (ankle). Herro will the tasked with sizable offensive burden in Butler's absence.