Butler has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Spurs due to a dental procedure, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler was inactive for Tuesday's exhibition game against Charlotte and will sit out a second consecutive matchup Friday. It's unclear whether he'll return to action Sunday against Memphis.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Resting Tuesday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Late surge not enough•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 28 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Muted performance Thursday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Lifts Heat with all-around showing•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Strong fourth quarter not enough•