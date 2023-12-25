Butler (calf) will not play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Monday's matchup with the 76ers just lost a bit more shine, as the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid (ankle). In addition to Butler, the Heat will also be without Josh Richardson (back) and Haywood Highsmith (illness). Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo will be more involved in the offense with this news, and Jaime Jaquez will look to continue his impressive rookie season. Butler's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Warriors.