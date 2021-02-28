Butler (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Swelling in his right knee will keep Butler sidelined Sunday, marking his first absence since Jan. 28. Butler has been on a tear over the last few weeks, averaging 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.7 assists in his last 10 games. Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala and Duncan Robinson could each see boosts in minutes Sunday in Butler's absence.