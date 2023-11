Butler (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athleticreports.

This will be the second missed game in a row for Butler. He was unable to practice Monday, but because he was listed as questionable prior to this update, it's safe to assume that he will be day-to-day going forward. His next chance to play is Thursday against the Pacers. With Butler sidelined, there will be more opportunities for guys like Jaime Jaquez, Jamal Cain and Caleb Martin.