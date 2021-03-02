Butler (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

A sore right knee kept Butler out of Sunday's game against Atlanta, and he'll now miss a second straight contest. With the All-Star break nearing, Butler will have only one more chance to play (Thursday at New Orleans) before the Heat close out their first-half schedule. On Sunday, Miami started Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn in the backcourt with Duncan Robinson and Kelly Olynyk at the forward spots.