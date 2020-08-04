Butler has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Boston due to a sore right ankle, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Butler wasn't even listed on the Heat's initial injury report, but he's now been scratched from the lineup about an hour before tip-off. It's unclear when, exactly, the injury occurred, but the Heat won't take any chances as they play on the second night of a back-to-back set. In Monday's loss to Toronto, Butler went for 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes.