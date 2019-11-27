Heat's Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Wednesday
Butler (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Despite being absent from the injury report initially, Butler's condition has apparently worsened. In his place, Justise Winslow, Duncan Robinson and others should help fill in the usage and minutes void.
