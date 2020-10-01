Butler (ankle) said he will play during Friday's Game 2 against the Lakers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Butler suffered what appeared to be a significant ankle injury during Game 1, which he had wrapped during Thursday's media availability. However, Butler noted that he'll be playing in Game 2. His presence is especially important since Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (shoulder) both also suffered injuries and are doubtful for Friday.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 23 points in loss•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Fills out stat sheet in loss•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 24 despite shooting woes•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Double-double clinches series•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Shooting cools off•