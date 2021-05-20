Buter (back) said Thursday that he's "ready to go" for Game 1 against Milwaukee on Saturday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler missed the last two games of the regular season due to tightness in his back, but it sounds like he will unsurprisingly be available for the start of the playoffs. The 31-year-old forward went as far as to say that he's "stupidly locked in" for another playoff run after last season's impressive run to the finals. Butler is coming off a stellar regular season in which he averaged 21.5 points on 49.7 percent shooting, 7.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.